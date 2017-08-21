I admire Atlee’s confidence and his ability to execute things: Vijay at Mersal audio launch

All roads in Chennai led to Mersal audio launch Sunday evening. The event, organized to commemorate 25 years of legendary music maestro AR Rahman and actor Vijay, was a huge success, thanks to very good planning and execution.

”Mersal is very special for me. I admire Atlee’s confidence and his ability to execute things,” Vijay said as thousands of his fans cheered for him. “I’ve given hits, flops and blockbusters but what I’ve truly earned is my fans and your love,” he added.

Held in a grand manner in the Nehru indoor stadium, the event witnessed unprecedented turn out of fans in large numbers.

On the last few occasions, Vijay made it a point to motivate his fans. On Sunday, again, he advised them to ignore negativity. “People keep asking me what they should do with negativity around them. Just ignore.”

He also said two things that decide a person’s fate are: His determination when he has nothing and his attitude when he has everything.”

When asked to speak about his film, Vijay said that he can’t talk much about his own film. He added that they’ve made a film that will be liked by everybody. Vijay also said he feels lucky to be associated with Rahman in his 25th year in the industry.

The highlight of the event was the live performance by Rahman, who played songs from Mersal, much to the delight of the fans. When he played the album’s first track Aalaporan Tamizhan, the crowd erupted in joy. Rahman said, “I wish the lyric of this song inspires each and every one of you; be it humility or the way you treat women.”

On completing 25 years in the industry, Rahman said he is thrilled to be playing music to a new generation of fans altogether.

When it was director Atlee’s turn to speak, he didn’t leave a chance to win over audiences. “Mersal will be a film about Tamil identity; our culture and tradition. I would like to speak more but I’ll keep my speech for the film’s 100th day function.”

Mersal also stars actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah in the role of the antagonist, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Vadivelu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Talking about Vadivelu, Atlee said that his role is emotionally-driven and his performance “could be compared to that of Manivannan sir”.

Atlee also praised Kajal for her “angelic performance”.

The film features Vijay in a triple role and he will be seen playing a Panchayat head, a doctor and a magician.

Talking about the experience of working with Vijay for the second time in a row in his career, Atlee said, “I was literally in tears when I saw the effort he puts in to satisfy his fans. He gave his maximum effort for this film. We shot a sequence with 3000 extras and the experience was incredible.” He said the film has 13 action blocks. Atlee also confirmed the teaser will be released in two weeks’ time.

Another highlight of the event was when a hardcore fan of Vijay took the stage. He spoke at length about his matinee idol, sharing things that most people wouldn’t know about the star. Vijay was moved by his words and he went and hugged him on stage.

Mersal is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 20. The film has been shot on a whopping budget of over Rs 120 crore. Produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film will have a simultaneous dubbed release in Telugu as well.

