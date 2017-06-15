I could never do a film like Baahubali, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continues to reign supreme at the BO, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes working in films like Baahubal is a dream.

Talking to ANI, Nawaz said, “Baahubali is a very expensive film and I feel that I won’t be able to ever do such kind of film.”

However, he would “love to do” a film like Baahubali because “the cast of the film did a commendable job.’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui during the screening of Miya Kal Aana in Mumbai. (IANS)

In its seventh week of release, Baahubali: The Conclusion has continued to draw in a steady stream of ticket buyers to keep the cash registers ringing.

The movie was originally made in Telugu and Tamil and was later dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, German, French, Japanese and English. The movie is truly a global sensation by all standards.

Recently, the flick became the first Indian movie ever to cross Rs. 1500 crores worldwide.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is yet to open in China, with no release date finalized till now. However, the makers are looking for an earliest date possible. Aamir Khan’s Dangal made over Rs 1000 crore in China.

The film features Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Nasser and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

