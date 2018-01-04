I don’t mind waiting: Siddharth Menon

Actor Siddharth Menon sets a few goals for himself every year. In 2017, some of his goals panned out, but some did not. So, this year, Siddharth has decided to take it easy and not fret over what will happen next. The actor recently turned RJ for a radio station and has a few film and theatre projects lined up, and he’s aiming to take life one step at a time. “This year, I am going to do things differently,” he says, adding, “I have decided to do my best every single day and keep moving forward. And, as things move I will review what works for me and what does not.”

Siddharth says that life is very dynamic and there are times when things just don’t work out. “You tend to get disappointed or hassled when something doesn’t happen. So, I am looking to not let things affect me this year. I don’t want to be result-oriented; I want to enjoy the journey, just like a tour,” he says.

The actor feels life is all about taking baby steps and being patient. “I don’t mind waiting,” he says. “It is all about enjoying the process instead of the ultimatum. I am being a little picky with my projects, but it is not about what I have achieved. The script or project has to strike a chord with me. Meanwhile, I prefer reading, watching films and gaining some perspective.”