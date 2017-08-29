‘I want my kids to have good memories of the festival’

This year, actor Ashvini Bhave (above right) is celebrating Ganeshotsav in the US to make a difference. To start with, she purchased an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha. “My daughter, Sachi (above left) suggested that we paint the idol. So, we took a day to complete the idol, which included painting the clothes, crown and jewellery. My daughter led the activity, and taught me about shading, highlights and other colour related nuances while painting the idol. It was a great experience. She paints very well so she did make it seem like an easy thing to do,” says the actor, who received great reviews for her recently released film Manjha.

Ashvini replicates most of the rituals and ceremonies of Ganeshotsav in her US home. “I make sure I make modaks at home. I love making modaks, but not so much eating them. We have a typical Maharashtrian spread for lunch with potato sabji, matki usal and puri.”

Ganeshotsav holds a special place in Ashvini’s life as it means the beginning of new things. She adds that Bappa signals the start of new avenues and ventures in one’s life. “As a child, I would visit my grandfather’s home in Bhiwandi during Ganeshotsav, and we would stay there for two to three days. We would make one modak with salt in it and watch people’s faces for reactions when they ate the salted modak. The one who would eat the salted modak would be given a penalty, which would be to clean up the place. Every evening, we would visit the pandals and go to our relatives’ places. It was a treat to watch people’s creativity in the decorations.”

Ashvini adds that people now have to make changes according to the situation one is in. For example, she states that protecting our environment and getting rid of unwanted elements from society is the need of the hour. “I have grown up watching my neighbour make his own Ganesh idol out of mud and clay. It was a natural thing for me to turn to an ecofriendly idol too. Now, we need make this change, starting with individuals, and eventually mandals should take the lead too.”

The Henna (1991) actor looks at the idol painting process as an exercise to create memories of togetherness. “I want my kids to have some association and good memories of the festival. I enjoy the process every year, and want them to remember this as a fun-bonding time.”