I will learn Marathi, if I am offered a film: Kalki

Actor Kalki Koechlin recently shared that she would love to be a part of Marathi films. “I haven’t seen Sairat (2016), but I have watched Killa (2015), Harishchandrachi Factory (2010) and Fandry (2013). Regional films have some great content and I would love to be a part of it. Having said this, you have to offer me a film first, then I will learn Marathi,” smiles Kalki, who was in the city at Lost The Plot to attend the screening for her new film.

On how she picks her scripts, she shared that films are also a gamble and sometimes you have to just go by your gut instinct. When she hears a script, Kalki immediately starts researching about the subject on the Internet. And only once she is assured of the subject does she take a plunge. “I wish I could run a personality check on directors before accepting a film. Jokes apart, the connection with the director is an important factor as a film is their vision and their medium. So, it is important for me to understand his or her perspective.”

Kalki hates the entire process of promotions and calls it a punishment for loving your work too much. Another aspect she is not comfortable with is reviews. “I never read reviews of my films. In fact, I am off social media on the weekend my film releases. As much as I like praise, I take good criticism too provided it comes from people, who understand films and film-making. Hence, I would rather protect myself and avoid it.”