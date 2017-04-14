Illayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, the famous father-son duo, to join hands

A reliable source in the industry says that veteran music composer Illayaraja will be composing songs and background score for an upcoming film with his son Yuvan Shankar Raja. The yet-untitled project will be directed by Seenu Ramasamy, who made character-driven films like Neerparavai, Dharma Durai, and Thenmerkku Paruva Kaatru.

“Yuvan himself will be bankrolling the film under his banner YSR Studios. Seenu Ramasamy always wanted to work with Illayaraja, so when he suggested this idea to Yuvan, he readily agreed and asked his dad, who is also excited about this fresh combination,” added the source.

The maestro had earlier jointly composed songs and background score with legendary music director MS Viswanathan in Vishwa Thulasi and Mella Thiranthathu Kathavu. HT has come to know that the project is at a nascent stage and once the team confirms the rest of the cast and crew, they will be making an official announcement.

The film is expected to go on the floors by the second half of 2017. Meanwhile, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s debut production venture Kolayuthir Kaalam with Nayanthara is also nearing completion.

