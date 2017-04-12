In Jai Lava Kusa, NTR to play a character with stutter

We had already reported that NTR plays triple role in his upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa, which is being directed by Bobby. It’s for the first time in his career that he will be seen in three different roles and apparently each character is very unique. HT has exclusively learnt that in one of the characters NTR is said to have a stutter. What’s even more interesting is that it’s the antagonist role.

“The look of the antagonist’s role has already gone viral. NTR will wear prosthetic make up for this character and he will speak with a stutter. It’s going to be a very interesting character with a menacing side and audiences are in for a surprise,” a source informed HT.

NTR is super excited about the role as it’s something he hasn’t attempted before. He has always said that he likes to be challenged by his characters and this is exactly the kind of role that gives him a high. Also starring Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas, the film is being produced by NTR’s brother Kalyanram.

