Incredibles 2 teaser: Everyone’s favourite superhero family is back in action this summer. Watch video

Bob, Helen, Violet, Dash and baby Jack are back after 13 years and we couldn’t be happier. The teaser of Incredibles 2 was released by Disney Pixar on their official YouTube page. It features baby Jack and the beginning of his superpowers, and his father Bob who finally realises that his third child has superpowers too. But, what is it? Is he going to have control over fire or is it going to laser beams? Or maybe both! Oh, and he also seems to be able to disappear at times.

The sequel will see Helen (Elastic Girl) go out for work as she leaves her husband Bob (Mr Incredible) with baby Jack Jack, Violet (Invisible girl) and Dash (the fast boy) at home. According to the official page, this film will be all about the family getting to know about Jack’s superpowers and facing a new villain. But they have to live their mundane lives before all of this excitement begins.

Also, the superhero family’s superhero friend Frozone (voiced by Samuel L.Jackson) is back to help Mr Incredible overthrow the new villain in their life. The film will hit the screens on June 15, 2018, and we cannot wait to see them on the silver screen.

The film is directed by Brad Bird, who also helmed Incredibles and is produced by John Walker and Nicole Grindle.Who is going to be the new villain though? As John Ratzenberger is cast as Underminer, we wonder if the makers will pick up right where they left. There is also talk of 25 new superheroes who might be a part of this film.

