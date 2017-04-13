 India’s new man of style! Rana Daggubati graces cover of Maxim | regional movies | Hindustan Times
India’s new man of style! Rana Daggubati graces cover of Maxim

Rana Daggubati is India’s newest poster boy. The Baahubali actor has graced the cover of Maxim and girls can’t stop swooning.

regional movies Updated: Apr 13, 2017 13:11 IST
ANI
Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati stars as Bhallaladeva in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Girls, hold your breath! Rana Daggubati is here to swoop you off your feet. Maxim, one of the most popular men’s magazine, unveiled their special April edition, with Baahubali’s Rana Daggubati, gracing the cover.

The magazine’s Twitter handle shared the cover of their new issue and wrote, “Make way for the new man of style @RanaDaggubati on our April cover!#RanaForMaxim #RanaDaggubati #Maxim #MaximIndia #Baahubali #Baahubali2.”

In the monochromic picture, the Baahubali star can be seen sitting on a chair, wearing a slick grey suit with minimal accessories.

He is accompanied by two ladies in the snap.

On the professional front, Daggubati will be next seen in Baahubali: The Conclusion, reprising his role of Bhallala Deva, alongside Prabhas as the titular character, Sathyaraj as Kattappa, Anushka Shetty as Devsena and Tamannah Bhatia as Avanthika.

The film is slated to release on April 28.

