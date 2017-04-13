India’s new man of style! Rana Daggubati graces cover of Maxim

Girls, hold your breath! Rana Daggubati is here to swoop you off your feet. Maxim, one of the most popular men’s magazine, unveiled their special April edition, with Baahubali’s Rana Daggubati, gracing the cover.

The magazine’s Twitter handle shared the cover of their new issue and wrote, “Make way for the new man of style @RanaDaggubati on our April cover!#RanaForMaxim #RanaDaggubati #Maxim #MaximIndia #Baahubali #Baahubali2.”

In the monochromic picture, the Baahubali star can be seen sitting on a chair, wearing a slick grey suit with minimal accessories.

He is accompanied by two ladies in the snap.

Read more

On the professional front, Daggubati will be next seen in Baahubali: The Conclusion, reprising his role of Bhallala Deva, alongside Prabhas as the titular character, Sathyaraj as Kattappa, Anushka Shetty as Devsena and Tamannah Bhatia as Avanthika.

The film is slated to release on April 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more