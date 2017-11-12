Inside Boney Kapoor’s birthday bash: Sridevi, Jhanvi and Khushi celebrate with their favourite man

Sridevi shared pictures from her director husband Boney Kapoor’s intimate birthday bash on Sunday. In the pictures, it looks like the family is having a fun time, especially the man of the hour. Daughters Jhanvi and Khushi were also seen with their parents. Sridevi captioned one of the pictures, “Happy birthday to my love.”

Jhanvi seemed to have come to the party directly from the airport, where the shutterbugs clicked her earlier. In one of the pictures, Khushi is seen receiving a lot of love from her father.

Sridevi hosted the get together in Chennai, and also invited AR Rahman, Gauri Shinde, Shabana Azmi and designer Manish Malhotra. The photos were shared by each of them on their social media accounts. Shabana posted a picture and captioned it, “In Chennai with birthday boy @BoneyKapoor @SrideviBKapoor @arrahman wife Saira @ManishMalhotra. Lovely evening fab food.”

Happy birthday to my love ❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:09am PST

Babies ❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:07am PST

In Chennai for BoneyKapoors Birthday Celebrations hosted by Sridevi to perfection ... #funnight with @sridevi.kapoor #boneykapoor @azmishabana18 #shabanaazmi #arrehman #sairarehman#funtimes #love A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 11, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

On the work front, Sridevi was last seen in the film Mom. The spotlight right now is on her daughter, Jhanvi. The star kid’s debut in Bollywood is probably one of the most spoken about in the industry. Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi are already being pit against each other as the two would be making their debuts soon.

Jhanvi’s first project will also mark the Bollywood debut of Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor’s younger half-brother. Ishaan has already worked in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds, which has been premiered in film festivals like BFI London.

