Irumbu Thirai first look: Vishal-starrer looks like a puzzle waiting to be solved

Vishal’s upcoming film Irumbu Thirai’s first look was revealed by the makers on social media. Vishal looks like a jigsaw puzzle that is in the process of being solved, and actor Arjun in the foreground seems to be the man who is putting the puzzle together. Is he really the antagonist? Or does the first look hint at an anti-hero subject? Either ways, the look has caught the attention of people.

The film also stars Samantha Akkineni as the female lead. The actor recently shared her look in the film, which received a warm reception from netizens. The team also shared interesting video clips from the sets of their film. At a glance, what looks like a real IT raid recorded secretly is revealed to be a prank played by actor Vishal. This man has a good sense of humour, especially since there was a real time raid that happened at his production house in October.

The movie is directed by PS Mithran and George C Williams will be cranking the camera. The editing will be done by Ruben, who rose to fame after his work on Vijay’s recent blockbuster film, Mersal.

The team had also announced that the film will be released in January 2018 for Pongal/Makar Sankranti in Tamil and Telugu. The movie is titled Abhimanyudu in Telugu.

On the work front, actor Vishal is a part of multiple projects including the sequel of his hit 2005 film, Sandakozhi. The sequel is directed by N Linguswamy and this film too, like Vishal’s last couple of movies, will be produced under his home banner.

