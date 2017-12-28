Irumbu Thirai will be a perfect follow up to Thupparivaalan, says Vishal at teaser launch

After playing a suave, street smart detective in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan, Vishal will be seen as an army man in PS Mithran’s Irumbu Thirai, which is gearing up for release on January 26, 2018.

At the film’s teaser launch on Wednesday evening, Vishal opened up about the film and explained why it’d be a good follow up to Thupparivaalan. Speaking on the occasion, Vishal said they had originally planned to release the film for Pongal festival. “Since I got busy with my election nomination, the shoot had to be postponed and this eventually forced us to push the release to Republic Day,” he told reporters.

Talking about the project, he said: “It’s been my long-time desire to be part of a stylish film that today’s youngsters can relate with. When Mithran brought the story of Irumbu Thirai and narrated it to me, I thought it’d be a great follow up to Thupparivaalan. Cinematographer George C Williams encouraged me to take up this project. He has great success story with Samantha in two films (Kaththi and Theri). So, I believe the success track will continue with this project as well,” he said, confirming the film’s audio launch will take place in Malaysia on January 6.

Going by the teaser of Irumbu Thirai, one can gather that the film will talk about the ill-effects of cyber age and how unsafe our lives have become. Arjun plays the antagonist in the film. Vishal said it was proud to share screen space with Arjun because he started his career as an assistant director in one of his films. “The climax face-off between Arjun sir and me will be fabulous,” he said.

The film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

