Is Atlee teaming up with Prabhas next? Here’s what we know

Following the phenomenal success of Mersal, there are a lot of speculations about director Atlee’s next project. Among many rumours that are doing the rounds, one that has caught everybody’s attention is that the young director might team up with Prabhas next. As exciting as the news sounds, we learnt from reliable sources that there’s absolutely no truth in the rumour. Atlee is yet to finalise a hero for his next project and the process will take a while, according to a source close to him.

“He is still working on the script of his next project. He hasn’t even approached any actor let alone sign. The process will take a couple of months. He doesn’t want to hurry and take any hasty decisions,” a source close to Atlee told Hindustan Times. After delivering three blockbusters - Raja Rani, Theri and Mersal - all eyes are on Atlee’s next project. It’d be really interesting to know with whom he will collaborate next. While it’s confirmed that he has another project with Vijay in the offing, it won’t happen immediately.

Mersal, which grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide, marked the second time collaboration of Vijay and Atlee. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Tamil filmdom and the biggest grosser in Vijay’s career. In Mersal, Vijay played triple roles and he was seen as father and his two sons. Despite being panned by critics for drawing heavy inspiration from Kamal Haasan’s Apoorva Sagodharargal, the film went to make a killing at the box-office, thanks to all the controversies that made it national media news.

