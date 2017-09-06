Is Ileana D’Cruz teaming up with Mahesh Babu in his next film? Producer quashes rumours

Superstar Mahesh Babu has a busy line up of films. As he awaits the release of Spyder, a bilingual spy-thriller, slated to hit the screens on September 27 on the occasion of Dussehra, he has also commenced shoot for Koratala Siva’s Bharat Ane Nenu, in which he plays a chief minister. He also has a project with Oopiri director Vamsi Paidipally, and it is rumoured Pooja Hegde was being considered for the leading lady’s role. In a latest development, it was believed that Ileana D’Cruz has been signed on for the project and it’ll be her second film with Mahesh after Pokkiri.

Producer Dil Raju has quashed rumours that the two are coming together in Mahesh Babu’s next.

However, producer Dil Raju has quashed rumours and clarified that they’re yet to finalise the heroine and the process will take a few more months. Although it was true that Pooja was originally considered, the makers didn’t go with her as she was recently seen in Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham. The makers might go for a newcomer in all possibility as they roped in Kiara Advani. It’ll be really interesting to see who will be paired with Mahesh, who has so far worked with all the leading actresses of southern filmdom.

Mahesh’s film with Vamsi is said to be shot against US backdrop and is likely to go on the floors later this year or in early 2018. Just like his last film Oopiri, this one will also be made as a bilingual in Telugu and Tamil.

