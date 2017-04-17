Is Premam director Alphonse’s new Tamil film with Simbu?

Alphonse Putharen is a well-known name in Tamil Nadu, thanks to his blockbuster romantic saga Premam, which had a terrific 200-day theatrical run in Chennai. The director’s next project is a Tamil film and Alphonse himself has confirmed the news on his official Facebook page.

“I’m going to start working on the third film which has nothing new in it.This time we are looking for a girl who knows to SING and ACT, age 16 - 26.The film will be in Tamizh language (sic)”, wrote the Premam director. Though he is tight-lipped about the hero, the buzz in the industry is that he has approached Simbu to play the lead role but remuneration, dates and other factors are under negotiation.

Simbu will be seen playing triple roles in Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (AAA) and has and he has three heroines—Shriya Saran, Sana Khan, and Tamannaah Bhatia. (IdhuNammaAalu/Facebook)

Meanwhile, Simbu is currently busy with the shoot of Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (AAA) with Adhik Ravichandran of Trisha Ilana Nayanthara fame. In AAA, STR, as he’s fondly known, will be seen playing triple roles and he has three heroines—Shriya Saran, Sana Khan, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Scenes with Shriya and Tamannaah Bhatia have been completed and now STR will be joining Sana Khan to shoot the remaining portions in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. After wrapping up AAA, Simbu is likely to join the shoot of Alphonse Putharen’s film.

