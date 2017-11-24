Is Rama Leela director Arun Gopy’s next with Mohanlal?

It was Malayalam filmmaker Arun Gopy’s first film as a director but sadly Rama Leela got into much trouble before its release. Much of his trouble was because of Rama Leela’s lead actor Dileep, who got arrested and then went to jail in connection with the assault and abduction of a leading Malayalam actress. However, the film did release in September and went on to make money; and was even declared a box office hit.

Arun has now moved on to his second film. The rumours doing the rounds are that Mohanlal may play the lead. And fuelling it was his recent Facebook post:



While the director did not take any names, the post did talk about his producer, Tomichan Mulakuppadam, who has bankrolled Rama Leela too. What’s interesting is that Mulakuppadam was also the force behind Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, which too hit the bull’s eye.

When Dileep-starrer Rama Leela, which released in September, became a blockbuster, a relieved Gopy had said, “It has got the biggest opening of Dileep’s film. I can’t tell how relieved and happy we are about this. The last few months (after the controversies surrounding Dileep) have been very tense for me and the producers.”

The film’s satellite rights, too, were sold for a huge price. The News Minute reported that the rights were brought by Mazhavil Manorama, a popular entertainment channel in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is busy shooting for his next Odiyan which is being directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. In the film, Mohanlal plays Odiyan Manikkan, the last surviving member of a long-extinct tribal community in Kerala. Menon will also helm Mohanlal’s Rs 1000 crore project.

