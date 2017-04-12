Is Samantha playing a speech impaired character in her next?

If sources are anything to go by, Samantha Ruth Prabhu might have just bagged the most challenging character of her career yet. It is believed, according to some reports, she plays a speech impaired role in the film in which she’s paired with Ram Charan, who apparently plays a character with partial hearing impairment. Rumours are doing the rounds that the film which is currently being shot in Rajahmundry is tipped to be a love story on two characters with physical disabilities.

Read more

However, reliable sources have clarified that there’s no truth in the news that she plays any such character. The team has even denied the news on social media that Samantha does not play a character with any physical disability. It is to be noted hear that the makers didn’t deny reports about Ram Charan playing a partially hearing impaired person in the film. Being directed by Sukumar, the project will be completely shot against a rural backdrop.

Ram Charan currently sports thick beard for his role in the film, which is likely to hit the screens this Diwali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more