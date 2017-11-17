ISL 2017: Salman Khan poses with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, dances with Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan is in Cochin with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif and the two were seen performing at the opening ceremony of ISL 2017 before Kerala Blasters faced ATK in the first match of the fourth season. Not only did Salman enthrall the crowd with his entertaining moves with Katrina, he also found time to hang out with the superstar of Kerala, Mammootty.

Katrina had even posted videos of rehearsal straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from Kochi on her Instagram stories on November 16. Salman made his entry on a shiny bicycle, followed by a group of performers. The stadium was packed with audience, who were ready to see the action live. Salman and Katrina performed on a number of songs, but the highlight was when the two grooved to “Sheila Ki Jawani” and “Kaala Chasma”.

Katrina and Salman Khan are expecting the release of their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is slated for release on December 22, and the first song, Swag Se Swagat is expected to come out soon. The stars have been teasing the fans by revealing stills from the song. A few videos have also been leaked online.

Fans on social media have shared pictures and videos live from the match.

If given a Car Bhai would just run over ground staff and crew members , so #ISL decided to give a Bicycle to Sallu Bhai at Kochi.#ISL2017 #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/tdMI4K8IWY — Sachin vichare (@sachvichare) November 17, 2017

One More Pic : Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan with Mammootty at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi !! #ISL2017 pic.twitter.com/eWSysryyU1 — Azhar Khan (@AsliDevil) November 17, 2017

2 hours before kick off and this is what the stadium looks like in #Kochi ahead of the #ISL2017 season opener tonight! Are these fans magical or what? 💛💥you guys give me goosebumps every time@K eralaBlasters @kbfcfansclub @kbfc_manjappada @KeralaTourism #Letsfootball #KERKOL pic.twitter.com/hdmwA091hV — Leeza Mangaldas (@leezamangaldas) November 17, 2017

Sachin, who owns the Kerala Blasters team was also present at the stadium and the fourth season of the league began with a bang. The two teams who faced off at the finals in season three are back again at the same venue aiming for a win.

