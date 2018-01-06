It’s a musical 2018 for Ketaki

Actor-singer Ketaki Mategaonkar is visibly excited about her next project. This marks her first music video and she is as excited to feature in it as to sing the song. The song ‘Kuthun harvun gele’ is from the Marathi film What’s Up Lagna and the makers have shot a music video for it featuring Ketaki. Speaking to HT Café, Ketaki says, “This is the first time I will be featuring in a music video, which is also sung by me.”

The song is about heart break and was initially written for a high-pitched male voice. However, Vishwas Joshi (director) approached Ketaki stating that they are looking for a female voice who could do justice to it. “It is a very challenging and difficult song, however, the process was beautiful and I enjoyed every bit of it. As a singer I don’t enjoy wrapping songs up in an hour or in a small time frame. Fortunately, Vishwas too, was keen on perfecting the song and we worked on it for hours together.”

Ketaki has acted in a few portions of the video and the choreography is by Phulwa Khamkar. “The video is independent of the film, though the song features in it. We did not want to reveal the story line of the film so soon, yet we wanted to release the song. So, the music video worked perfectly for the situation. I am sure my fans will be excited about this new thing.”