It’s an honour to work with an artiste of dad’s calibre: Shruti Haasan

It’s been a year of self-discovery,” says Shruti Haasan, as she looks back at 2016. The actor, who has worked in Tamil as well Hindi films, says that her professional choices have been different this year. “Professionally, I said no to certain things I’ve said yes to in the past, and vice versa,” she adds.

Watch: Shruti Haasan’s song Junction Lo

The actor will soon share the screen with father and Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan for the first time. A spy-comedy adventure film, the project is being directed by the Vishwaroopam (2013) actor himself. When asked about Shruti’s experience working with her father, she says, “It was wonderful. Apart from him being my father, I admire his perseverance as an artiste. Even if I wasn’t his daughter, it definitely is an honour to work with an artiste of his calibre. There is always a lot to learn from him. We got along artistically. As a director, he wasn’t disappointed, and that was a milestone in my career.”

Happy birthday to my darling daddy dearest !!💕💕 A photo posted by @shrutzhaasan on Nov 6, 2016 at 10:55am PST

The senior Haasan recently separated from his partner Gautam Tandimalla, with whom he was in a relationship for 13 years. When asked about the development, Shruti says, “I have nothing to say on anybody else’s personal life, including my father’s. I have never commented on anybody else’s life.”

Watch: Trailer of Premam

Shruti has worked in Tamil and Telugu films such as Puli (2105) and Premam (2015), and has also acted in Hindi films like Rocky Handsome and Gabbar is Back (2015). She maintains that much like Bollywood, the Tamil film industry is also seeing an influx of content-driven and women-centric films.

My daddy is the strongest !!! Standing walking beating the obstacles and doing it in style @ikamalhaasan A photo posted by @shrutzhaasan on Aug 22, 2016 at 12:14am PDT

“In fact, I believe the change happened 25 years ago in the Malayalam and Bengali film industries. In Tamil cinema, during my father’s time, there were some extraordinary scripts that we don’t have even now,” she says. The actor goes on to state that it is important for an artiste to strike a balance between commercial and parallel cinema. “Commercial films are important for the overall business of the industry. But it’s equally important for content-driven films to have screen space,” the Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013) actor says.