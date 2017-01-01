 It’s out: First look of Kajol-Dhanush’s VIP 2 is here | regional movies | Hindustan Times
It’s out: First look of Kajol-Dhanush’s VIP 2 is here

regional movies Updated: Jan 01, 2017 15:06 IST
ANI, New Delhi
ANI, New Delhi
This will be Kajol’s second film in Tamil.

As the New Year begins, here’s a present for all Kajol-Dhanush fans as the makers have released the first look of their upcoming flick Velaiyilla Pattathari 2.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, director of the flick took to her social media to share the posters.

While the first poster shows Dhanush as a construction engineer watching out for Kajol, the second one shows him sipping tea with a bunch of men.

On a related note, this would be Kajol’s second Tamil film after her Kollywood debut Minasara Kanavu in 1997 with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva that became a box office hit.

