Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa crosses 50 days at box office, becomes third highest grossing Telugu film

Jr NTR-starrer Jai Lava Kusa has completed the dream run of 50 days at 12 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film released worldwide on September 21 and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its first week. It also released in record number of theatres and easily surpassed the record set by Jr NTR’s Janatha Garage. The makers haven’t announced the official collections so far but Andhraboxoffice.com states that the estimates have placed the collection at Rs 130.9 crore worldwide.

The film was reportedly made on Rs 45 crore budget and on the surface, it looks like everything has worked out well. It has even become the third highest grossing Telugu film after beating Allu Arjun’s film DJ - Duvvada Jagannadham. While the distributors in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have profited from the film, Karnataka and overseas distributors have apparently incurred losses, states a report on IB Times.

With this, Jr NTR has also become the first Telugu actor to have churned out three $1.5 million earners back-to-back with Nanaku Prematho, Janatha Garage and now Jai Lava Kusa.

The film is still being screened in Hyderabad, Tirupathi, Sri Kala Hasthi, Adoni, Yemmiganuru, Guntur, Vijayawada, Palakollu, Vizag, Gajuwaka, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam.

On the work front, Jr NTR recently began work on his next project with director Trivikram Srinivas. This was launched by actor Pawan Kalyan, and the team also announced that the music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Tentatively titled NTR28, the film was launched on October 23.

