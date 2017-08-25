Jai Lava Kusa: Jr NTR’s bit of a rogue as Kusa, here’s the first look

Looks like all films want to bank on auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi for good tidings.

Just on Thursday evening, the teaser look of Lava Kumar, the second character from Jai Lava Kusa, was released. Now, the first look poster of Kusa, the last of the three characters Jr NTR will play, has been unveiled.

Dressed in a black pullover, hair pulled back, beads on his wrist and a grim look on his face, Kusa looks bit of a rogue. The green glow to the poster gives one the feel that Kusa is sitting in a pub or a nightclub.

While menacing Jai looked decidedly evil (a character who we are shown venerates Raavana), Lava Kumar was the complete contrast -- he looks and behaves like a middle class man with simple aspirations in life.

For the first time in his career, Jr NTR will play three separate characters, and quite obviously he is majorly kicked about the prospect. It has been reported that Hollywood make-up artist Vance Hartwell, popular for his work in films such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Shutter Island, will work on one of the looks of Jr NTR from the film.

Now, that we have been introduced to all the three characters and their looks -- Jai, Lava and Kusa -- one is wondering which these has been styled by the Hollywood make-up artist. Or are we to wait and watch? One can’t say for certain.

The film, produced by NTR’s brother Kalyanram, will see Jr NTR romance two actors, Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna.

