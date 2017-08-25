Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Meet Jr NTR as middle-class man Lava, watch video

The second character sketch from Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa is out. A short 47-second teaser gives us a glimpse of Lava Kumar.

It is rumoured that he plays a bank employee -- the teaser shows a young man, perhaps in his mid to late 20s, leaving from work. He has his suitcase, his food dabba, his ID card buttoned to his belt, as he walks towards his car, what looks like a modest Tata Nano. He wears a simple yet formal light blue full sleeve shirt and a pair of trousers. Immediately we get a sense of how middle-class he is. He is ordinary, isn’t particularly ambitious and generally content with life.

In another shot, when he walks into the office, an employee tries to help him with his suitcase but he is seen refusing and reasoning with the person. The next few shots show him deep in work, perhaps he has spotted some wrongdoing but we can’t say that for sure. Another shot shows him in the hospital and we notice he has a bandage. In the end, we see him driving contentedly when all of a sudden another vehicle rams into his car. He tries hard to control his vehicle but in vain.

On July 6, the menacing avatar of Jai from the film was released. That was a character who is evil and he venerates the demon king Raavana.

A scene from the teaser.

In Jai Lava Kusa, Jr NTR plays a triple role and will be seen romancing two actors -- Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna. The film directed by Bobby will see Hollywood make-up artist Vance Hartwell, popular for his work in films such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Shutter Island, to fashion the look of one of the characters that NTR will essay.

The film has been produced by NTR’s brother Kalyanram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more