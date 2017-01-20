Jallikattu: AR Rahman to end fast today, Rajinikanth and Surya extend support

The ban on Jallikattu is getting support from a large number of celebs from southern cinema. Actors Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan were among the first ones to gather at Marina beach in Chennai for a day-long fast organised by Nadigar Sangam, the South Indian Artistes Association, to express solidarity with the protesting youngsters.

Reports also suggest that music maestro AR Rahman will be present at the venue and break his fast in the evening.

Join me on periscope today at 6.14 pm IST as I have the first glass of water to break my fast.. — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 20, 2017

Actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Chiyaan Vikram too came out in support of the ongoing protest in the state.

“It would be a silent protest. Nobody will speak a word as they don’t want the spotlight to shift on them from youngsters at Marina beach. The fast will continue till 5 pm in the evening,” a source from Nadigar Sangam said.

As PETA faced pro-jallikattu protesters’ ire for opposing the bull taming sport, Tamil film star Dhanush has said he was not part of the animal rights advocacy group and described as an “insult” an award given to him by the NGO a few years ago. “A few years ago, PETA honoured me for being a vegetarian. I now consider it a grave insult. I regret it,” he on being chosen as PETA’s Hottest Vegetarian in 2012. Dhanush said neither he nor any of his family members were part of PETA, adding if someone claimed anything contrary to that it was a “rumour.” He urged the Centre to remove bulls from the ‘performing animals’ category and thus ensure jallikattu was held in the state.

Proud of each and every தமிழன் who came together to support #Jallikattu and our தமிழ் கலாச்சாரம். வெற்றி நிச்சயம். #unitedforourculture. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 17, 2017

Artistes and workers owing allegiance to the Film Employees Federation of South India have decided to stage a fast in Chennai and cinema halls have cancelled shows during day time on Friday. “Theatres will only function after 6 p.m. They will remain shut the entire day as it’s important that all of us participate and support the cause,” a member of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owner Association said.

Actor Jayam Ravi, who participated in the protest on Thursday at the Marina Beach, tweeted: “I felt immense pride to be a part of a revolutionary movement last night at Marina. The atmosphere was electrifying and inspiring.” He added: “To be honest, I intended to stay for half hour as I had to travel back to Tirupati to resume work today, but stayed back for hours out of sheer awe and admiration for the youth of my land.”

I felt immense pride to be a part of a revolutionary movement last night at Marina. The atmosphere was electrifying & inspiring! Contd** — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) January 20, 2017

To be honest, I intended to stay for half hour as I had to travel back to Tirupati to resume work today, but stayed back for hours **Contd** — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) January 20, 2017

out of sheer awe and admiration for the youth of my land. This sincerity will yield rewards without doubt 💪🏼💪🏼#JusticeforJallikattu — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) January 20, 2017

Shootin in Talakona forest near Andhra border.My prayers & thoughts r with all my bros & sis. A few words from my heart.#SupportJallikattu pic.twitter.com/C0VxIKBGw5 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) January 18, 2017

Support in favour of Jallikattu has also come from neighbouring film industries.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Jallikattu is the spirit of Tamil Nadu - bold and fearless. Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in.” He went on to say he admires the “way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture.”

#Jallikattu is the spirit of Tamil Nadu - bold and fearless. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 19, 2017

Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 19, 2017

Especially admire the way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 19, 2017

Hope their voices are heard. I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu. #JusticeforJallikattu — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 19, 2017

Jallikattu remains stalled since May 2014 due to a ban imposed by the Supreme Court, which is due to deliver its verdict on a related case that has been reserved earlier.

The widespread pro-Jallikattu protests has lead to charges and counter-charges by political parties, even as the call for legal remedies to revive the bull-taming game is getting louder.

