Jallikattu: Now Suriya, Vijay pitch in for bull-taming sport, lash out at PETA

Tamil film stars Suriya Sivakumar and Vijay on Tuesday came out in support of ongoing protests for lifting the ban on Jallikattu and lashed out at the animal rights advocacy group PETA for its opposition to the bull taming sport.

Suriya said the protest by young volunteers was reflective of the common mood of the people of Tamil Nadu while Vijay said Jallikattu was an identity of Tamils.

Suriya lambasted PETA India for its opposition to Jallikattu, saying it was “paradoxical to see those aiding extinction of native breeds talk about cruelty to animals in the bull-taming sport”.

The Singam series actor threw his weight behind the agitating volunteers demanding lifting of ban on Jallikattu, saying such voluntary protests will always be genuine.

He charged the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) with carrying out a “campaign of lies” that Jallikattu was inimical to bulls.

Kamal Haasan was among the early celebs to demand support the ancient sport. (UNI)

“The group called PETA which won in the court of law by carrying out a campaign of lies that Jallikattu was inimical to bulls has lost in the people’s court.

“It is paradoxical to see those aiding extinction of native breeds talk about cruelty to bulls,” Suriya said referring to the oft-used refrain that the ban will affect growth of native cattle breed.

Protests by young volunteers are reflective of the common mood of the people of Tamil Nadu. These protests will bear fruit and Jallikattu will happen soon in Tamil Nadu, he said, adding, the people of the state should resist any move that would endanger “our heritage and identity”.

Rajinikanth said Jallikattu was part of the culture of Tamil Nadu and should not be banned. (Viral Bhayani)

“Words such as heritage, identity and history are generally being used by scholars but are now the buzzwords among youth due to Jallikattu issue. Thanks to all those who secured a ban on Jallikattu and prompted the youth to fight for a common cause,” he added.

Vijay, in a video message, welcomed the protests by youth volunteers, saying they were agitating “without any political differences”.

He also attacked PETA, saying “Tamil Nadu will rejoice if it is sent back,” apparently calling for a ban against the NGO.

Earlier, super star Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had also extended their support to the bull-taming sport.

