Kamal Haasan: Chennai police must explain violence against Jallikattu protesters

A day after police forcibly evicted pro-Jallikattu protesters, actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday questioned the action and said he was shocked that women and children were also reportedly caught in the melee.

The popular actor said he wanted “reasonable explanation” for the police action.

“I hope there is an explanation on the clips of cops committing arson. No law or legal system is infallible,” Haasan said.

He said women and children were also reportedly affected by the crackdown.

On videos which have gone viral purportedly showing police personnel indulging in arson and beating women, Haasan said he hoped they were not ‘real cops.’ “Hope cops seen in videos are not real”.

What is this. Please explain some one pic.twitter.com/MMpFXHSOVk — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

Referring to the protests, he said it was a symbol of discontent. The uprising is “absolutely legitimate”, the top star said, adding, he was very touched by the protests.

On the ban on Jallikattu, he said more people die in accidents than Jallikattu.

On demands for banning animal rights group PETA, he said he did not support banning PETA. “Can correct them, if they are wrong.”

The 62-year-old actor, reacting to the police crackdown on protesters, had on Monday tweeted “aggressive police action on students’ passive resistance will not bear good results”.

My request to the police minister.Stop harrassing peacful protesters of TN and Marina.Let the CM offer solutions arrived upon @ the assembly — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

He had also urged protesters not to resort to violence.

Haasan, a known Jallikattu supporter, had earlier lauded students for conducting a peaceful stir on the bull-taming sport, saying he had become a fan of these students.

Police had on Monday evicted scores of pro-Jallikattu protesters from protest venues across Tamil Nadu, especially Marina Beach, amid incidents of stone-pelting, torching a car and lathicharge at a few places in the city.

