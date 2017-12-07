Jayam Ravi to collaborate with director Karthik Thangavel for JR24

Jayam Ravi will be working with director Karthik Thangavel on his next project. The yet to be titled film will be his 24th outing in the industry. Actor Raashi Khanna has been cast as the female lead opposite the Tik Tik Tik star, while the music for the film will be composed by Vikram Vedha’s Sam CS. The project is bankrolled by Home Movie Makers.

The crew members have also been finalised. The cinematographer of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Sathyan Sooryan, will be cranking the camera and Mersal editor Antony L Ruben is also on board.

Meanwhile, Ravi is busy with multiple projects. He is looking forward to the release of India’s first space film, Tik Tik Tik. Directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj. The trailer, which was released on November 24, received great response from audiences, especially for its stunning visual effects. The video has scored over 4 million hits on YouTube. This film is special for the star because it also features his son Aarav.

Ravi is also a part of the mega-budget period film Sangamithra, to be directed by Sundar C. This film also stars Arya in a lead role. Shruti Haasan had been roped in to play the titular part, but even after promoting the film at the Cannes Film Festival, dropped out due to creative differences. On October 21, the makers of the film, Thenandal Studios, announced that Bollywood star Disha Patani would replace Shruti in the titular role.

