Jimikki Kammal sets new record, becomes first Malayalam song to cross 50 million views on YouTube

The Malayalam song Jimikki Kammal, which featured in Mohanlal’s film Velipadinte Pushtakam had gone viral. There were hundreds of cover videos that were shared by fans, especially one featuring students and Sheril G Kadavan, a professor from Indian School of Commerce. Now, the song has set a new record by becoming the first Malayalam track to cross 50 million views on YouTube.

The song became a favourite among youngsters and was heard in every corner of the country. In fact, a later version of the song features Mohanlal himself shaking a leg to the fun number with his fans.

Thank you one and all.... https://t.co/TRbW3r8qwU — Shaan Rahman (@shaanrahman) November 23, 2017

The music composer behind this song, Shaan Rahman announced the milestone on his official Twitter page and said, “The first ever Malayalam song in the world to cross the 50 Million mark. Enough said :) Thank you one and all.”

The song was crooned by Vineeth Srinivasan, who wrote a long post about the record.

“5 cr views for Jimikki Kammal! 9 years back, when Shaan and I did Palavattam, we were surprised by the massive response the song fetched the very next day and the number of views it got was almost 3500 I think. Back then it was huge for us… times have changed… Internet has opened a world of infinite possibilities. Music travels through every nook and corner of the world we are in..We all can be anywhere and anything we aspire to be.. I am keeping my spirits high and dreams intact. Because in today’s world, all of it, is possible,” he wrote.

