Jr NTR may undergo special physical makeover for his next film with Trivikram

Last seen playing triple role in Jai Lava Kusa, Jr NTR will be seen teaming up with Trivikram for the first time. The project is expected to roll from February and it is believed that the Temper actor is undergoing special physical makeover to play his part. According to reliable sources, well-known fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens, who has worked with Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan, has been hired to work closely with Jr NTR throughout the course of this project. While some speculate he might sport six-pack abs, there are also reports that he’ll shed weight for a much leaner look.

It is rumoured that the star plays a military operative in the film which is slated to go on the floors soon. While an official announcement is awaited from the makers, reliable sources close to the actor have confirmed the news. However, it won’t be patriotic as speculated by a section of media. It’ll fall in the Trivikram brand of commercial entertainers, but Tarak’s role will be the biggest highlight. Having registering three back-to-back hits, NTR is making interesting career choices and is not quite keen on taking a wrong step. There are rumours that his film with Trivikram might be released in Tamil as well.

Anu Emmanuel, last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi, is said to have been signed for this project as well. The Jalsa director really liked her commitment and decided to sign her on for his next film too. He was really impressed with her work. In principal, she has been finalised for Jr NTR’s project. However, last minute changes are bound to happen on these projects.

