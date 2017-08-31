Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa trailer to be released on September 10

After teasing audiences with the glimpse of the titular characters from Jai Lava Kusa, the makers of the film are finally set to unveil the trailer on September 10. A special event is being planned to launch the trailer amidst fans, producer Kalyanram has announced. This is the first NTR has teamed up with his brother Kalyanram for a project, which directed by Bobby, and also stars Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna. The makers had originally planned to have a grand audio launch event in Hyderabad on September 3, but in view of the heavy rains and the Ganapathi visarjan security issues, the decision was taken to release the audio directly into the market.

On bankrolling the project, Kalyanram said in a statement: “I am delighted to produce my brother Tarak’s 27th film on our home banner NTR Arts. Jai Lava Kusa will have the very best technical standards and production values. Fans are very important to us and we decided to release the audio directly into the market keeping in view their safety. We will have a trailer launch event with fans on September 10 in Hyderabad.”

The film features NTR in triple roles, in diverse avatars, and is said to be playing a character with negative shades as well. The film is gearing up grand release this Dussehra. Bollywood actor Ronit Roy makes his Telugu debut as the antagonist. Jai Lava Kusa will lock horns with Mahesh Babu’s Spyder at the box-office and it’s going to be a very interesting battle to watch out for.

