Kaala dubbing begins, Rajinikanth starrer gearing up for summer 2018 release

The shooting of superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, in which he plays a gangster, was wrapped up last month. The project marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith after last year’s Kabali. On Wednesday, the dubbing process of the film began with an official at the famed Knack Studios in Chennai.

Superstar Rajinikanth will only begin dubbing for the film from next as he’s busy with six-day long fans meet. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

In Kaala, produced by Dhanush, superstar plays a slum-lord-turned-gangster and he will also have lines in Hindi and Marathi. The film is tipped to be made as a Tamil-Hindi bilingual and will also be dubbed in Telugu. The project marks the reunion of director Pa Ranjith with Rajinikanth after Kabali, and it is believed that Kaala revolves around the lives of oppressed Tamils in Mumbai and their fight for equality. Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music, while national award-winning Sreekar Prasad is taking care of editing.

The film is rumoured to be made as a Tamil-Hindi bilingual and will also have lines in Marathi as the film was predominantly shot in Mumbai. The makers spent over Rs 5 crore to build a replica of Dharavi slum to shoot key portion of the film, which has music by Santosh Narayanan. The film was originally planned to be released on the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday on December 12. However, for reasons unknown the project was pushed to next year and now has been confirmed to hit the screens in June/July 2018.

