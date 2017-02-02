Kaatru Veliyidai: Aditi Rao Hydari looks smashing hot in this Mani Ratnam film

Aditi Rao Hydari has a reason to smile. In fact, she’s got two. First she is the leading lady in a Mani Ratnam film, Kaatru Veliyidai, and then, she’s the killing it on the internet for her ravishing look in a song, composed by music maestro AR Rahman. Titled Azhagiye, the video also features Karti.

The one minute-long song shows the cinematic talent of its DoP Ravi Barman and the magical love-laden world of Mani Ratnam.

Karthi plays an Air Force Squadron Leader Muthu Kumar who wants to marry Hydari. The song is an ode to love through which he proposes her.

Kaatru Veliyidai will hit the screens on April 17, but for now you watch the song.