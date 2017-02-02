 Kaatru Veliyidai: Aditi Rao Hydari looks smashing hot in this Mani Ratnam film | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 02, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Kaatru Veliyidai: Aditi Rao Hydari looks smashing hot in this Mani Ratnam film

regional movies Updated: Feb 02, 2017 12:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kaatru Veliyidai

Kaatru Veliyidai is a love story between Karti and Aditi.

Aditi Rao Hydari has a reason to smile. In fact, she’s got two. First she is the leading lady in a Mani Ratnam film, Kaatru Veliyidai, and then, she’s the killing it on the internet for her ravishing look in a song, composed by music maestro AR Rahman. Titled Azhagiye, the video also features Karti.

The one minute-long song shows the cinematic talent of its DoP Ravi Barman and the magical love-laden world of Mani Ratnam.

Read more

Karthi plays an Air Force Squadron Leader Muthu Kumar who wants to marry Hydari. The song is an ode to love through which he proposes her.

Kaatru Veliyidai will hit the screens on April 17, but for now you watch the song.

tags

more from regional-movies

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you