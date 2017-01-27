Kaatru Veliyidai: Mani Ratnam film to release on April 7

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil romantic drama Kaatru Veliyidai confirmed on Friday that the film will hit the screens worldwide in April.

In an official statement, it was announced that the Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer will release on April 7.

The film is set against the backdrop of snow-clad Kashmir, and has also been shot in Ooty and Hyderabad among other places.

The first glimpse of the film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu as Cheliyaa, released on Thursday.

In the film, Karthi plays a fighter pilot while Aditi will be seen as a doctor.

Also starring Shraddha Srinath, RJ Balaji and Delhi Ganesh, the film has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.

The film’s first single will be released on February 2.

