Kabali’s deleted scenes released, Rajinikanth features in most of them. See videos

The makers of superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali, one of the biggest grossing Tamil films of the year, on Saturday released five deleted scenes from the film as a special New Year surprise for the fans.

The first clip features Radhika Apte, who played the film’s leading lady and Rajinikanth in a romantic banter. In the second clip, Rajinikanth is presented a gun by a former Malaysian don. In the third clip, Rajinikanth expresses his love for his wife to his daughter, played by Dhansikaa.

Kabali shares a light moment with his onscreen daughter played by Dhansika. (YouTube Grab)

Dinesh, who played second fiddle to Rajinikanth in the film, introduces himself in the fourth video. In the last clip, Rajinikanth finds out about his daughter’s love life.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Kabali is the story of an ageing gangster and his last shot at redemption.