Kabali’s Neruppuda lyricist turns director with a film on women’s cricket

Neruppuda, the hit song from Rajinikanth’s Kabali, made its writer-singer Arunraja Kamaraj an overnight sensation. Known for playing character roles and writing songs, the break he got in Kabali changed his career for good. He followed it up with another hit number called Varla Vaa Bairavaa from Vijay’s Bairavaa, and there’s has been no turning back. However, Arun has revealed that it’s been his long-time desire to become a filmmaker and he only took to writing songs to support himself financially. He is all set to turn director with a film on women’s cricket.

Talking about the project and why he chose a sports-based film, here’s what he told Times of India. “There are several films that deal with other kind of sports, but mine will probably be the first one to talk about women’s cricket. I can say it will be one-of-a-kind. I’d written the script before the women’s cricket world cup, and was trying to gauge how people would react to a story like this. But after our team’s performance and seeing the way people cheered for them, I became confident.”

Though a sports drama, the film will also focus on the relationship between a father and his daughter, who aspires to become a cricketer. “Irrespective of the sport, or the gender, family’s support and backing is important for a sportsperson to succeed. I’ve taken inspiration from several real-life incidents to pen this script,” says Arunraja, who adds that casting is underway.

Follow @htshowbiz for more