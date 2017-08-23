Kajal Aggarwal confirms Tamil remake of Queen, says will add her touch to the role

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who was recently seen in the Telugu political thriller, Nene Raju Nenen Mantri, opposite Rana Daggubati, is all set to star in the Tamil remake of the 2014 hit Queen, which had Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Excited to work in the film, Kajal says, “I loved the story ever since I saw the original! But we have to remember that the film, since it was made a couple of years ago, will have to be changed to keep it in sync with the current times.”

Kangana had received appreciation from the audience and the critics for her portrayal of Rani, a young girl who goes alone on her honeymoon to Paris after her fiancé, played by actor Rajkummar Rao, ditches her. Kajal doesn’t feel any pressure to recreate the same magic as the original. “The makers of the film and I are very clear that we want to adapt Queen to Southern sensibilities, and do it our own way. While the script will essentially remain the same, the treatment will be personalised. I will also add my own touch to the role”, says Kajal, who has starred in Hindi films such as Singham (2011) and Do Lafzon Ki Kahaani (2016).

