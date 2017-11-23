Kamal Haasan condoles Ashok Kumar’s death, financer questions suicide note’s authenticity

Kamal Haasan mourned the death of director-actor Sasikumar’s cousin Ashok Kumar’s death while questioning the power money lenders have over people in the industry. Kamal wrote, “Usury has tortured everyone from poor farmers to otherwise believed to be rich filmmakers. Now the law and the film industry must put a stop to this. No one should face the same situation as the late Ashok Kumar. Condolences to the family and friends from the film industry.”

Kamal is not the first person from the industry to raise voice on the issue. Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council president, actor Vishal also released a press statement condoning the death of Ashok Kumar and warning money lenders to beware of the law. He had signed his statement as ‘another affected producer’.

Director Suseenthiran also took to Twitter to reveal details about how the same financier, Anbu Chezhiyan, who allegedly tortured Ashok Kumar was involved in harassing actor Ajith when he was in talks to work on Bala’s Naan Kadavul.

Sasikumar had filed a complaint against Anbu Chezhiyan for abetting the suicide at Valasaravakkam police station. He was accompanied by directors Bala, Samuthirakani, Ameer and Karu Pazhaniappan.

கந்துவட்டிக் கொடுமை எழை விவசாயி முதல் பணக்காரர்கள் என நம்பப்படும் சினிமாக்காரர் வரை ஆட்டிப்படைப்பதை சட்டமும் சினிமாத்துறையும் தடுத்தாக வேண்டும். திரு. அசோக்குமாரின் அகாலமரணம் போல் இனி நிகழவிடக்கூடாது. குடும்பத்தார்க்கும் நட்புக்கும் கலைத்துறையின் அனுதாபங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 23, 2017

Meanwhile, according to a report in The News Minute, a press statement released by Gopuram Films, owned by the accused in the case, Anbu Chezhiyan, questions the authenticity of the suicide note. The statement read, “In today’s papers, there is a news report about Ashok Kumar’s suicide. The reports talk about a suicide note that he had purportedly written. But was the note actually written by him?”

The statement was released by R Murali from the company and it further read, ““Ashok Kumar is Sasikumar’s assistant. We have had no financial dealings with Ashok Kumar. Sasikumar is the one who took money from us to produce films. The fact that a person who has had no financial dealings with us has written our name in the letter is shocking and surprising.”

In fact, this statement even alleged that filmmakers in the industry borrow money from multiple people to lead a luxurious life instead of making films, “Some people want to produce films without any investment. We give them money without asking them for any kind of security. These people take money from multiple people for their films, but instead of making films they buy cars and houses and live a luxurious life, and they give difficulties to people like us who give them money. It seems there is a gang that is out to cheat us.”

The statement concluded by saying, “For the last 20 years we have been in the cinema business. There has been no complaint against us. Moreover, there is no truth in what has been written purportedly by Ashok Kumar.”

