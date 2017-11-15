Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth congratulate each other on NTR National award

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday announced the Nandi State Award winners for 2014, 2015, and 2016. The NTR Award was bestowed upon Kamal Haasan, K Raghavendra Rao and Rajinikanth for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Kamal Haasan, reacting to the honour, took to Twitter to congratulate his best friend Rajinikanth. “Congratulations superstar Rajinikanth for the NTR National award in 2016. Thank you Andhra for honouring me also, yet again. I am indebted to your continued support, which started early in my career. Kruthagnyathalu ( Thank you).”

Rajinikanth, too, took to Twitter and wrote: “Thank you Kamal. I wish you the same. Congratulations.” Having recently taken digs over their political at a public gathering, Haasan and Rajinikanth continue to be great friends and look out for each other.

The Nandi State Film Awards in total hands out awards in 64 categories for films, theatre and television mediums. The state government had stalled announcing the awards since 2014. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, this announcement comes as a move to relocate the Telugu film industry to Andhra Pradesh capital Amravati. It was decided that November 14, will be the point of initiation for development of the film industry in the state.

