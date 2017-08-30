Kannada playback singer LN Shastry dead

Noted Kannada playback singer, LN Shastry, has died after a long bout with cancer. He was 46.

The singer passed away at his residence in Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru. He was recently diagnosed with cancer that was in its last stages.

Survived by his wife, singer Suma Shastry, LN Shastry had lent his voice to a number of Sandalwood hits and composed music for over 25 films.

His best works include songs like Kolumande Jangamadevaru from the film Janumada Jodi and and Karunaade Kaye Chachide Node from Malla. Karnataka State Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer was also bestowed on him.

Shastry has sung over 3000 songs and started composing with the film, Kanasalu Neene Manasalu Neenu. He initially sang for films starting Navasara Nayaka Jaggesh, and later worked for Crazy Star V. Ravichandran.