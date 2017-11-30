Karthi has directorial dreams, wants to direct brother Suriya

Actor Karthi, who is basking in the success of his latest Tamil outing Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, has made a very interesting revelation. In a Twitter chat with his fans, he has opened up on his directorial dreams and has revealed that he would like direct his brother Suriya. Having begun his career as an assistant director to Mani Ratnam in 2004 film Aayutha Ezhuthu, which had Suriya in the lead, Karthi has a script ready for his brother. “When I was an assistant director, I was writing a script for anna only. Let’s see, someday if I impress him with my script I may get to direct him (sic),” he said.

Karthi also talked about doing a sequel to Theeran, but he said: “We don’t have a script yet but I hope we find something interesting,” he said while heaping praise on director Vinoth, who impressed critics and audiences alike with the film. Talking about the experience of working with Vinoth, he wrote: “Vinoth is a well read director. Very clear about screen time and what will work on screen. Always wants to give some additional information to the audience and educate them apart from entertaining.” As expected, fans asked him about Vijay and Ajith. Talking about Vijay, Karthi said: “I’ve known Vijay sir since he was in Loyola College with anna. Extremely simple man but very confident.” He described Ajith as a very warm person and a through gentleman. He said one will like him more after you meet him.

Karthi’s next is a yet-untitled Tamil comedy with director Pandiraj. Interestingly, this project is being bankrolled by his brother Suriya. The film also stars Sayyeshaa as one of the leading ladies.

Follow @htshowbiz for more