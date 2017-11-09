Karthi’s new Tamil film with director Pandiraj starts rolling

Actor Karthi is currently awaiting the release of Tamil cop thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which is slated to hit the screens on November 17. Busy promoting the film, he has commenced work on his next yet-untitled outing with director Pandiraj. The project was officially launched on Wednesday and the makers even began shooting. After bankrolling wife Jyotika’s 36 Vayadhinile, Suriya is producing this project with his brother Karthi. Suriya and Pandiraj share a great relationship after the former produced and even played a cameo in the latter’s Pasanga 2.

Sayesshaa also has a film with Vijay Sethupathi called Junga.

It’s tipped to be a romantic-comedy and Shivaay girl Sayyeshaa, last seen in Tamil film Vanamagan, has been roped in to play the leading lady. The makers are yet to finalize the rest of the cast and crew. However, rumours indicate that Priya Bhavani Shankar and Anupama Parameswaran have been signed to play second and third heroines respectively. Some reports also suggest that Karthi and Suriya might share screen space in this project and Pandiraj has apparently convinced them already.

This is the first time Karthi has joined hands with Pandiraj. The project is expected to be wrapped up by this year-end and the plan to get the film out as early as possible next year. It is rumoured that Ghibran has been roped in to compose the tunes.

