Karthick Naren wraps up shoot of Naragasooran, Gautham Menon excited to watch it

Karthick Naren’s next project, Naragasooran, has wrapped shoot after a 41-day schedule. The film stars Shriya Saran, Arvind Swamy and Indrajith Sukumaran in lead roles. It is supposed to be an extension of Karthick Naren’s debut film, Dhuruvangal Pathinaru that released last year and was a runaway hit. The young director had announced that he will be working on a three-part series.

Gautam Vasudev Menon, who is producing the film under the banner, Ondraga Entertainment, took to Twitter to announce that the team has wrapped up shooting for the film. He wrote, “41 days. Filming completed. And as per the plan. Great work @karthicknaren_M. Added advantage of being producer..I can see the film first! And can’t wait…”

Arvind Swami plays the role of Dhruva while Indrajith portrays a cop called Laxman.

41 days. Filming completed. And as per the plan.

Great work @karthicknaren_M

Added advantage of being producer..I can see the film first! And can’t wait... pic.twitter.com/GFzAeY9afk — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) November 14, 2017

Thank you sir. Full credits to the cast & crew for sweating it out. Can’t wait to show the final product :) #Naragasooran https://t.co/7aNeXZymO3 — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) November 14, 2017

A wrap 4 #Naragasooran ! Ty @karthicknaren_M & team! @shriya1109 a pleasure 2 work with U, the screen will be on fire-Geetha and Dhruva ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Cs45O4THK — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) November 14, 2017

Cheers sir. Let’s hope for the best :) https://t.co/Y4Md5y492f — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) November 14, 2017

Indrajith had completed shoot for the film earlier and had taken to Facebook to share his experience. He wrote, “Wrapped up my work for NARAGASOORAN! Was a delight working with the super talented Karthick Naren, and his young and enthusiastic team. Language is no barrier for an actor as long as he is comfy with it, and when it offers you something truely substantial, its a double delight! So here I am working on my sec Tamil movie after quite a long gap, as LAXMAN, one of the most promising cop roles i’ve portrayed till date, in a cracker of a screenplay (sic).”

The film has Sudeep Kishan and Aathmika in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the screens this February.

