Karu trailer: What is this Sai Pallavi film all about? We are confused too

Sai Pallavi is finally making her debut in a Tamil film and fans couldn’t be happier. Her film titled Karu is directed by Vijay and the trailer of the film was unveiled by choreographer-actor-director Prabhudeva. The premise of the film is unclear. It is apparent that the film is going to be a horror-thriller, but how the story begins is confusing.

Naga Shourya is paired opposite Sai Pallavi in the film and the trailer begins by quoting the definition of abortion as the ‘expulsion of a foetus before it is able to survive independently’. In the background, we hear Sai Pallavi apologising to her mother for a mistake she made. She pleads with her mom to not take ‘this step’ and what she is talking about is not clear. Is she talking about abortion? Did she get pregnant out of wedlock? Not sure. Because right after this we see her getting married with a smile on her face.

She seems happy, but there is this chilling confession from her in the background. She throws a disclaimer, says, “This could be shocking to you and you might not believe me, but what I am saying now is the truth. And then we see a little girl appear.

RJ Balaji plays the role of a cop and he announces that ‘this is a cold-blooded murder’. Who is he talking about? And who is the adorable little girl making an appearance now and then? The cop also says that he will get a death sentence for the suspect, no matter how influential he is.

There seems to be a conflict between families too, and death. There is also an appearance of a godman trying to solve ‘some’ problem.

A lot is happening in the trailer and at places they might even make you cringe if you connect the little girl to the definition of abortion. If the makers wanted to raise a lot of questions that can only be answered after one watches the film, then they have succeeded with flying colours. For now, I want to watch the film just to figure out the connection.

The film is produced by Lyca Productions who are also producing one of the costliest Tamil films, superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

