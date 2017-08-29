Karuthavanlam Galeejam: New song from Velaikkaran celebrates the working class

A new song from Nayanthara, Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Velaikkaran, Karuthavanlam Galeejam, was unveiled on Monday evening. Sung by composer Anirudh Ravichander, it is made in the popular kuthu style. It’s earthy and heavy on the beats, which ensures its popularity.

According to Indian Express, the lyrics by Viveka celebrate the contribution of the working class to the development of the city. It goes on to say that the song is nothing different from the kuthu songs of the past like Anirudh’s hit song Aaluma Doluma from Ajith starrer Vedhalam. In fact on the higher notes, the report describes Anirudh’s voice to be lacking its trademark throaty quality which gives a rustic flavour to his songs. It, therefore, fails to provide the much-needed punch.

Directed by Mohan Raja (of Thani Oruvan fame), Velaikkaran also marks the Kollywood debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. The first poster of the film that came out in June this year, came in for criticism as fans pointed out that it was too close to Michael Douglas’ Falling Down. In early August, the makers released the second poster of the film, which also introduced the second character from the film, played by Fahadh. The poster, shows a combined mugshot of Sivakarthikeyan and Fahadh.



Listen to the song here

