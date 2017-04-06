 Katamarayudu flopped, but Pawan Kalyan is ready to revive his stardom with Trivikram’s next | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Katamarayudu flopped, but Pawan Kalyan is ready to revive his stardom with Trivikram’s next

As Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram join hands for the third time for a yet-untitled project which went on the floors on Monday, they hope to deliver a third hit in a row.

regional movies Updated: Apr 06, 2017 11:37 IST
Karthik Kumar
Pawan Kalyan

Is Pawan Kalyan still the biggest Telugu star?

Their pair is known for delivering blockbusters such as Jalsa and Attarintiki Daaredi. As Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram join hands for the third time for a yet-untitled project which went on the floors on Monday, they hope to deliver a third hit in a row. After the poor show of Katamarayudu at the box-office, Kalyan is desperate for a hit, and who else other than Trivikram can fulfill his wish.

Read more

Although the genre of the film remains a mystery, sources in the know tell us that it’s going to be a romantic entertainer made in Trivikram’s brand of style and presentation. Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel, currently the toast of the town, have been paired as the heroines in this project, which will be bankrolled by S. Radhakrishna. Anirudh Ravichander, popular composer from Kollywood, will be making his Telugu debut with this film.

Last seen in a dhoti-clad avatar and sporting twirled mustache, Pawan Kalyan will undergo a special makeover for this project. His look has been kept under wraps but our sources inform us that audiences are in for a surprise.

tags

more from regional movies

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you