Katamarayudu flopped, but Pawan Kalyan is ready to revive his stardom with Trivikram’s next

Their pair is known for delivering blockbusters such as Jalsa and Attarintiki Daaredi. As Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram join hands for the third time for a yet-untitled project which went on the floors on Monday, they hope to deliver a third hit in a row. After the poor show of Katamarayudu at the box-office, Kalyan is desperate for a hit, and who else other than Trivikram can fulfill his wish.

Although the genre of the film remains a mystery, sources in the know tell us that it’s going to be a romantic entertainer made in Trivikram’s brand of style and presentation. Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel, currently the toast of the town, have been paired as the heroines in this project, which will be bankrolled by S. Radhakrishna. Anirudh Ravichander, popular composer from Kollywood, will be making his Telugu debut with this film.

Last seen in a dhoti-clad avatar and sporting twirled mustache, Pawan Kalyan will undergo a special makeover for this project. His look has been kept under wraps but our sources inform us that audiences are in for a surprise.