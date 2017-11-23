Kavacha first look: Shivarajkumar stars in the Kannada remake of Malayalam film Oppam

Shivarajkumar will be starring in the Kannada remake of the hit Malayalam film, Oppam. After a long time, Shivarajkumar will be seen in a remake film and the first look of the film was released on social media. GVR Vasu, the debutante director will be helming this film, which was originally directed by Priyadharshan and starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

The first look of Kavacha signifies that Shivarajakumar will be cast in the same role as Mohanlal, that of a blind man. His bond with a young girl and the lengths that the antagonist will go to, to protect the girl from a serial killer is the premise of the film. Actor Ishika Kopikkar will be seen playing the cop, while Vashista Simha wull be the antagonist in the film.

Meenakshi, the child actor who was originally seen in the Malayalam version, will be reprising her role. The movie is produced by MVV Sathyanarayanan, the cinematography for the film is by Rahul Shrivastav and the music for the film is scored by Arjuna Janya.

Shivarajkumar, on the other hand, has multiple projects lined up. He is a apart of the big budet film, The Villain, which also stars Kiccha Sudeep, Mithun Chakraborty and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. He also has SRK in his kitty, to be directed by another debutante director Lakki Gopal, who also happens to be his nephew.

Shivarajkumar is also awaiting the release of his 40th film, Tagaru. The film directed by Duniya Soori is a gangster drama and his other movie awaiting release is Mufti, directed by Narthan.

