Kayamkulam Kochunni: Mohanlal to share screen space with Nivin Pauly

In a casting coup of sorts, actor Nivin Pauly today confirmed that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be sharing screen space with him in upcoming period film, Kayamkulam Kochunni. The actor took to Facebook to share the news and wrote, “And It’s confirmed !!! The charismatic Lalettan is joining the cast of Kayamkulam Kochunni for a role that can only be performed by the Complete Actor himself!! The entire cast and crew is absolutely delighted thrilled to share the working space alongside him. This is truly a dream come true moment!!! Mohanlal #KayamkulamKochunni.”

The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and revolves around the life of Kochunni, a highway robber based in Kayamkulam. Kochunni is Kerala’s 19th century version of Robin Hood. He steals from the rich to help the poor as he was born poor and empathises with people of a similar background.

Nivin Pauly’s look from the film has already been released. Actors Suriya and Jyothika had even visted Nivin Pauly on the film’s sets outside Mangalore.

Kayamkulam Kochunni also stars Priya Anand, Priyanka Thimmesh, Babu Antony and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by Gopi Sundar and the project is bankrolled by Sree Gokulam Films.

Nivin Pauly is also working on other projects like Hey Jude, which marks actor Trisha Krishnan’s debut in Malayalam film industry. He will also be seen in Moothon directed by Geetu Mohandas.

