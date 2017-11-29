Keerthy Suresh dubs in own voice for Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyathavaasi

Keerthy Suresh made a mark in Telugu filmdom with Ram’s Nenu Sailaja. There’s been no turning back for the actor since then and it has been a very eventful journey so far for her.

After bagging projects with Suriya and Vijay, she recently completed shooting for her portion in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Telugu film Agnyathavaasi. She recently revealed that she has dubbed in her own voice for the film. She took to Twitter to share the news: “Dubbing for the first time in Telugu and have successfully completed. Now I feel complete.”

Dubbing for the first time in Telugu anndddd finished successfully! Now I feel complete!😀



Title from tomorrow 😁



#PSPK25 #TrivikramSrinivas @haarikahassine pic.twitter.com/wetwa00WSo — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) November 26, 2017

2018 will be a crucial year for Keerthy as her most anticipated film Mahanati, a biopic on legendary southern actor Savitri, is slated to hit the screens. She plays the titular role and the project has already garnered lot of attention from all quarters. She recently described the role in the film as the most challenging part she has ever essayed in her career.

In Tamil, she has Vikram’s Saamy 2 and she plays the leading lady in the project. The project also originally features Trisha, who was part of the first part, in a crucial role. However, she opted out of the project following creative differences with the makers. Being directed by Hari, the film is gearing up for release early next year. Vikram will return as the hot-headed, mustache-twirling and foul-mouthed cop. The makers are currently shooting crucial action sequences.

Keerthy also awaits the release of Suriya’s Thaana Serntha Kootam, which has been confirmed to hit the screens during Pongal 2018.

