Keerthy Suresh to team up with Vijay for Thalapathy 62

Keerthy Suresh will be teaming up with actor Vijay for the second time in the upcoming AR Murugadoss directorial. Sun Pictures, who will be bankrolling the project took to Twitter to announce the cast and crew of this project. They shared, “Sun Pictures is happy to announce that A.R.Rahman will be the Music Director for the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay’s Movie. Heroine will be Keerthy Suresh, Cameraman – Girish Gangatharan and Editor – Sreekar Prasad.#Vijay62WithSunPictures.”

After their successful collaboration early in 2017 for Bhairavaa, Keerthy and Vijay will be coming together to work on this project. AR Rahman, who had earlier worked with Vijay on the blockbuster 2017 film Mersal, will be collaborating on this project too.

Fans on Twitter have also been sharing pictures of Vijay’s photoshoot that took place at AVM Studios on Tuesday where he looks dapper and his look is quite similar to that of Thupakki. From the looks of it, this could be another action thriller.

After successful collaborations like Thupakki and Kaththi, the expectations around this project is sky high. The shoot for the project is expected to begin from end of January or early February. This project is also important for AR Murugadoss as his last film, Spyder starring Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet tanked at the box office.



The speculations are rife that this film will be ready to release around Diwali in 2018.

